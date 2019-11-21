Blazers 10, Thunderbirds 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 6 (Lang) 7:10.

Penalties — Centazzo Kam (hooking) 3:44; Kubicek Sea (slashing) 4:33; Onyebuchi Kam (hooking) 16:12.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Zary 14 (Martin) 3:58.

3. Seattle, Jeri-Leon 7 (Ashton) 8:11.

4. Kamloops, Zary 15 (Strange) 11:48 (sh).

5. Kamloops, Hughes 9 (Baragano) 14:16.

6. Kamloops, Lang 6 (Kuefler, Stankoven) 14:30.

7. Kamloops, Franklin 12 (Hughes, Martin) 18:38 (pp).

Penalties — Gottfried Sea () 17:12; Kubicek Sea (holding) 1:42; Stuart Kam (hooking) 11:48; Kubicek Sea (holding) 17:57.

Third Period

8. Kamloops, Franklin 13 (Centazzo, Martin) 0:26 (pp).

9. Kamloops, Zary 16 (Hughes, Martin) 3:57 (pp).

10. Kamloops, Onyebuchi 3 (unassisted) 6:05 (sh).

11. Kamloops, Onyebuchi 4 (Lang) 19:26.

Penalties — Bauer Sea, Franklin Kam (major, major-fighting) 3:10; Bauer Sea (high sticking) 3:10; Uchacz Sea, Appelt Kam (roughing) 4:21; Lang Kam, Strange Kam (high sticking) 5:18; Schaefer Sea (tripping) 8:08; Franklin Kam (roughing) 12:39; Rempe Sea, Franklin Kam (interference) 12:39.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 8 5 7 _ 20
Kamloops 15 16 11 _ 42

Goal — Seattle: Lyda (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-6; Kamloops: 3-7.

Referees — Adam Griffiths, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Josh Albinati.

Attendance — 3,415 at Kamloops.