HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Winnipeg

Ice 6, Pats 4

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Finley 27 (Lambos) 12:10.

2. Regina, Nijhoff 23 (Svozil) 14:12 (pp).

Penalties — McNutt Reg (cross checking) 0:19; Winnipeg bench (too many men, served by Wheatcroft) 13:56.

Second Period

3. Winnipeg, Pederson 17 (McClennon, Orzeck) 0:33.

4. Winnipeg, Milne 38 (Smallwood) 3:41.

5. Regina, Nijhoff 24 (Howe, Bedard) 8:20 (pp).

6. Winnipeg, Benson 25 (Savoie, Brown) 12:34.

7. Winnipeg, Brown 7 (Smallwood, Milne) 13:16.

8. Regina, Whitehead 10 (Bedard, Howe) 14:50.

Penalties — Streule Wpg (roughing) 8:02; Bedard Reg, Geekie Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:07.

Third Period

9. Regina, Armstrong 6 (Valis, Carrier) 8:22.

10. Winnipeg, Savoie 35 (unassisted) 19:22 (en).

Penalties — Bedard Reg (slashing) 1:50; Nijhoff Reg, Smallwood Wpg (roughing) 3:59; Woo Wpg (delay of game) 6:09; Savoie Wpg (slashing) 12:02.

Shots on goal by

Regina 10 11 8 _ 29 Winnipeg 12 16 12 _ 40

Goal — Regina: Welke (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 2-4; Winnipeg: 0-2.

Referees — Troy Murray, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Brent Vandermeulen.

Attendance — 1,481 at Winnipeg.