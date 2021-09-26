HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria

Cougars 8, Royals 5 First Period 1. Prince George, Hooker 2 (Singer, Thornton) 6:18. 2. Victoria, Schuurman 3 (Yoder, Parker) 11:46 (pp). 3. Prince George, Brown 2 (Kaddoura, Dowhaniuk) 14:25 (pp). 4. Prince George, Thornton 2 (unassisted) 18:17. Penalties - Wilson Vic (high sticking) 8:47; Eastman Pg (slashing) 11:25; Spizawka Vic (delay of game) 12:39. Second Period 5. Prince George, Kaddoura 1 (Gronick) 0:55. 6. Victoria, Crane 1 (Schuurman) 9:13 (pp). 7. Prince George, MacAdams 1 (Eastman, Kmec) 14:38. 8. Victoria, Yoder 1 (Derungs) 16:43. Penalties - Bowie Pg (double minor, high sticking) 17:06; Thornton Pg, Yoder Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:14; Dowhaniuk Pg (interference) 7:54; Kohner Pg (misconduct-visor) 13:45. Third Period 9. Prince George, MacAdams 2 (unassisted) 5:18. 10. Victoria, Wilson 1 (Wilson, Dereniwsky) 9:01. 11. Prince George, Eastman 2 (unassisted) 10:59. 12. Victoria, Dereniwsky 1 (unassisted) 16:15. 13. Prince George, MacAdams 3 (Kaddoura) 18:22 (en). Penalties - Reeves Pg (cross checking) 7:20; Reeves Pg, Scott Vic (misconduct, game misconduct) 7:20; Reeves Pg, Scott Vic (major, major-fighting) 7:20; Scott Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:20; Kmec Pg, Bryks Vic (roughing) 7:54; Kohner Pg, Zborovskiy Vic (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 11:22; Kaddoura Pg (roughing) 11:22. Shots on goal by Prince George 7 11 12 _ 30 Victoria 6 13 10 _ 29 Goal - Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Prince George: 1-2; Victoria: 2-5. Referees - Brady Casparie, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen - Nathan Van Oosten, Ryan White. Attendance - 00 at Victoria.