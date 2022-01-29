HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Cougars 1 First Period 1. Prince George, Heidt 11 (Thornton) 7:41. 2. Portland, Litke 11 (Mori, Schelter) 11:30. Penalties \u2014 Samson Pg (interference) 13:50. Second Period 3. Portland, Hanus 9 (Stefan) 4:10. 4. Portland, Schelter 5 (Thompson, O'Brien) 14:22. Penalties \u2014 McCleary Por (tripping) 15:57; Bowie Pg (hooking) 17:01; O'Brien Por (hooking) 18:09; Br\u00f8ndberg Pg (hooking) 19:34. Third Period 5. Portland, O'Brien 7 (Nguyen, McCleary) 8:53 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Samson Pg (high sticking) 6:58; O'Brien Por (slashing) 10:04; Singer Pg, Stefan Por (roughing) 12:40. Shots on goal by Prince George 10 9 8 _ 27 Portland 17 17 13 _ 47 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (L, ). Portland: Gauthier (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 0-3; Portland: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen \u2014 Erik Freeman, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 3,366 at Portland.