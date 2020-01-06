HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Winnipeg
Raiders 5, Ice 3
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Pederson 16 (Orzeck, McClennon) 1:19.
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 17 (Watts, Moe) 8:34 (pp).
3. Winnipeg, Pederson 17 (McClennon, Johnson) 9:54 (pp).
4. Prince Albert, Protas 21 (Wiesblatt, Usau) 13:01 (pp).
Penalties — Smallwood Wpg (tripping) 8:08; Masella Pa (interference) 10:57; Form Wpg (hooking) 12:29; McMaster Wpg (cross checking) 15:10.
Second Period
5. Prince Albert, Vitelli 3 (unassisted) 2:13 (sh).
6. Prince Albert, Watts 18 (Protas, Moe) 4:45.
7. Prince Albert, Vitelli 4 (Kosior, Guhle) 9:18 (pp).
Penalties — Guhle Pa (holding) 1:32; Johnson Wpg (too many men) 8:17; Johnson Wpg (slashing) 14:12; Krebs Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00.
Third Period
8. Winnipeg, Muir 5 (unassisted) 14:19.
Penalties — Masella Pa (cross checking) 18:37; Leppard Wpg (high sticking) 19:14.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|9
|14
|11
|_
|34
|Winnipeg
|9
|10
|9
|_
|28
Goal — Prince Albert: Karki (W, ). Winnipeg: Makaj (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 3-7; Winnipeg: 1-3.
Referees — Trevor Peluk, Kyle Scrivens. Linesmen — Lane Gramiak, Justin Johnson.
Attendance — 1,337 at Winnipeg.