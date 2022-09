HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Saskatoon

Raiders 2, Blades 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Herman 1 (Sorensen) 0:44.

2. Saskatoon, Molendyk 1 (Rebman) 8:05.

Penalties — Thurston Pa (tripping) 11:27; Peardon Pa (checking from behind) 13:59; Herman Pa (inter. on goaltender) 14:38.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Herman Pa, Rebman Sas (roughing) 0:49; Peardon Pa, Schneider Sas (roughing) 8:34; Nolan Sas (slashing) 8:34; Thurston Pa (boarding) 14:56; Moore Sas (roughing) 18:33.

Third Period

3. Prince Albert, Crocker 1 (Herman, Stanick) 16:40 (pp).

Penalties — Peekeekoot Pa (kneeing) 2:21; Molendyk Sas (cross checking) 6:48; Parr Sas (hooking) 15:24.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 6 12 8 _ 26 Saskatoon 11 6 4 _ 21

Goal — Prince Albert: Hildebrand (W, ). Saskatoon: Elliott (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-4; Saskatoon: 0-5.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Adam Forbes. Linesmen — .

Attendance — 1,177 at Saskatoon.