HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Regina

Pats 4, Raiders 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Aquilon Pa (holding) 7:53; Evans Reg (tripping) 11:47.

Second Period

1. Regina, Howe 15 (Bedard, Evans) 16:31 (pp).

2. Regina, Bedard 20 (Dubinsky) 19:03.

Penalties — Sanders Pa (cross checking) 1:11; Thurston Pa (high sticking) 15:30; Thurston Pa (high sticking) 16:31.

Third Period

3. Regina, Howe 16 (Bedard) 4:02.

4. Regina, Carrier 13 (Bedard) 19:19 (en).

Penalties — Bedard Reg (roughing) 4:02; Evans Reg (high sticking) 11:08.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 6 2 9 _ 17
Regina 6 13 6 _ 25

Goal — Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ). Regina: Kieper (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-3; Regina: 1-4.

Referees — Austin Weisberger, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen — Avery Davison, Sean Dufour.

Attendance — 3,077 at Regina.