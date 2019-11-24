HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Medicine Hat
Tigers 4, Raiders 2
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, Sillinger 10 (Kemp) 6:06.
2. Medicine Hat, Brinkman 4 (Brown, Anderson) 6:40.
Penalties — Danielson Mh (cross checking) 1:42; Hayes Pa (checking from behind) 9:16.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Aquilon 1 (Allan) 7:45.
4. Prince Albert, Moe 10 (Protas, Watts) 9:02.
Penalties — Herman Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:06; Herman Pa, Van Impe Mh (major, major-fighting) 2:06; Hayes Pa (delay of game) 13:58.
Third Period
5. Medicine Hat, Kemp 7 (Chyzowski, Clayton) 8:46.
6. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 6 (Preziuso, Baker) 11:28 (pp).
Penalties — Laventure Pa (tripping) 2:28; Hamblin Mh (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 9:45; Masella Pa (cross checking) 9:45; Masella Pa, Hamblin Mh (major, major-fighting) 9:45; Baker Mh (holding) 16:34.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|4
|11
|12
|_
|27
|Medicine Hat
|12
|11
|11
|_
|34
Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (5 shots, 3 saves), Serhyenko (L, 6:40 first, ). Medicine Hat: Søgaard (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 1-4.
Referees — Allan Scott, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.
Attendance — 2,855 at Medicine Hat.