HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Brandon
Wheat Kings 1, Raiders 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Aquilon Pa (cross checking) 3:11; Nachbaur Pa (tripping) 12:08; Brook Pa (inter. on goaltender) 15:28.
Second Period
1. Brandon, Nychuk 4 (McCartney) 10:52.
Penalties — Masella Pa (hooking) 0:48; Hooker Bdn (high sticking) 7:54; McCartney Bdn (charging) 12:47.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hayes Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 1:07; Hayes Pa, McCartney Bdn (major, major-fighting) 1:07; McCartney Bdn (charging) 1:07; Pierce Bdn (hooking) 6:56; Usau Pa (interference) 12:07; Stepanov Pa (interference) 16:57.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|11
|7
|11
|_
|29
|Brandon
|7
|5
|9
|_
|21
Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (L, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-3; Brandon: 0-6.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Aydon Brown. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Ryan Cooke.
Attendance — 3,363 at Brandon.