News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City

Americans 6, Winterhawks 5

First Period

1. Portland, Hanas 5 (Hanus, Klassen) 0:53.

2. Portland, Kozak 5 (Brøndberg, Dureau) 7:12.

3. Portland, O'Brien 2 (unassisted) 9:56.

4. Tri-City, Ernst 3 (Lajoie, Dragicevic) 14:22 (pp).

Penalties — Hanus Por (tripping) 3:47; Smythe Por (interference) 8:00; Serraglio Tc (hooking) 8:10; McCleary Por (tripping) 13:04.

Second Period

5. Tri-City, Huo 2 (Greenway, Bouchard) 2:51.

6. Tri-City, Bouchard 2 (Huo, Lajoie) 12:51 (pp).

7. Tri-City, Ernst 4 (Andregg, Greenway) 14:01.

8. Tri-City, Huo 3 (Bouchard, Bell) 14:30.

9. Portland, Cagnoni 1 (Hanas, Hanus) 15:05.

Penalties — Litke Por (interference) 11:22; Dureau Por (tripping) 16:22; Bell Tc (too many men) 17:41.

Third Period

10. Portland, Dureau 1 (Brøndberg, Kozak) 3:06 (sh).

11. Tri-City, Moravec 3 (unassisted) 5:24.

Penalties — Hanus Por (hooking) 2:58; Bell Tc (holding) 14:32; Klassen Por (embellishment) 14:32; Litke Por, Bouchard Tc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00; Litke Por, Pasternak Por, Bouchard Tc, Greenway Tc, Sloan Tc (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Portland 18 8 20 _ 46
Tri-City 8 18 4 _ 30

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Tri-City: Tisdale (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-1; Tri-City: 2-6.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Rance Hughes, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 2,873 at Tri-City.