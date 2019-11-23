HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Medicine Hat
Tigers 3, Warriors 1
First Period
1. Moose Jaw, Hardy 9 (Zabransky) 6:00.
2. Medicine Hat, McCarry 5 (Danielson, Longo) 17:13.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
3. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 15 (Longo) 2:39.
4. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 8 (Clayton, Hamblin) 4:26.
Penalties — Hopwo Mh (tripping) 9:58; Zabransky Mj (hooking) 11:07; Hopwo Mh (hooking) 18:36.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hardy Mj (major-fighting) 1:14; Gavlas Mh (major-fighting) 1:14; Medicine Hat bench (too many men, served by Sillinger) 6:54.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|7
|5
|12
|_
|24
|Medicine Hat
|17
|18
|9
|_
|44
Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-3; Medicine Hat: 0-1.
Referees — Chris Crich, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Derek Bandstra, Jared Capner.
Attendance — 2,506 at Medicine Hat.