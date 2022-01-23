Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Calgary

Warriors 4, Hitmen 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Hoekstra 2 (Niven, Calvert) 16:03.

Penalties — Wanner Mj (slashing) 18:39.

Second Period

2. Moose Jaw, Pilling 4 (Wanner, Firkus) 7:28.

3. Moose Jaw, Kaddoura 2 (Calvert, Larson) 19:10.

4. Calgary, Siepmann 6 (Heward, Muranov) 19:57.

Penalties — Firkus Mj (tripping) 10:35.

Third Period

5. Moose Jaw, Larson 9 (Korczak) 19:32 (en).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 5 4 12 _ 21
Calgary 18 8 5 _ 31

Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ). Calgary: Peters (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-0; Calgary: 0-2.

Referees — Curtis Johanson, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Devin Kohlhauser.

Attendance — 3,580 at Calgary.