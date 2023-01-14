HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Winnipeg

Ice 8, Tigers 3 First Period 1. Medicine Hat, Hodass 5 (Krebs, Mrsic) 3:33 (pp). 2. Medicine Hat, Lindstrom 11 (St. Martin, Krebs) 4:27. 3. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 11 (Pederson) 12:08. 4. Winnipeg, McClennon 18 (Shilo) 14:01. 5. Winnipeg, McClennon 19 (Benson, Savoie) 15:55 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Latimer Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 0:50; Mrsic Mh (too many men) 7:22; Hodass Mh (holding) 14:39; Pederson Wpg (tripping) 17:42. Second Period 6. Winnipeg, Armstrong 14 (Woo) 2:27. 7. Winnipeg, McClennon 20 (Benson, Savoie) 12:22. 8. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 12 (Pederson, Zloty) 16:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Prosofsky Wpg (tripping) 3:15; Hodass Mh (delay of game) 7:11; Wiesblatt Mh (holding) 15:51; Hodass Mh (tripping) 18:15. Third Period 9. Winnipeg, Geekie 19 (Nash) 2:34. 10. Winnipeg, Shilo 7 (Woo) 5:19 (pp). 11. Medicine Hat, Mrsic 6 (Boehm) 6:39. Penalties \u2014 Lindstrom Mh (hooking) 4:44; MacNeil Mh, Cumby Wpg (roughing) 5:40; Wiesblatt Mh, Cumby Wpg (major, major-fighting) 19:58. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 13 6 14 _ 33 Winnipeg 12 14 10 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ), May (13:52 second, 17 shots, 14 saves). Winnipeg: Beaupit (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 1-4; Winnipeg: 3-6. Referees \u2014 Ben Croker, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen \u2014 Darrell Surminski, Ryan Cooke. Attendance \u2014 1,567 at Winnipeg.