Tigers 4, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Swift Current, Houk 5 (Kaluski) 15:39.

Penalties — Hamblin Mh (interference) 7:29.

Second Period

2. Medicine Hat, Lockner 9 (McCarry) 16:47.

Penalties — Gavlas Mh (tripping) 5:54; Hopwo Mh (tripping) 8:51.

Third Period

3. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 23 (Brinkman) 9:52.

4. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 30 (Svejkovsky) 11:02.

5. Medicine Hat, Gavlas 2 (Kemp, Brinkman) 15:20.

Penalties — McCarry Mh (charging) 1:12; McCarry Mh (high sticking) 17:21.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 13 8 18 _ 39
Swift Current 8 12 4 _ 24

Goal — Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ). Swift Current: Poulter (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-0; Swift Current: 0-5.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Aydon Brown. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Andrew Sawatsky.

Attendance — 1,972 at Swift Current.