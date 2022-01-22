Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Saskatoon

Blades 9, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Barlage 8 (Chorney, MacNeil) 3:24.

2. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 5 (Patton, MacKenzie) 5:26 (pp).

3. Saskatoon, Robins 19 (Boyko, Crnkovic) 10:31.

4. Saskatoon, Wiens 10 (Gronick, Wright) 10:49.

5. Saskatoon, Gronick 4 (Wong, Rhinehart) 19:35 (pp).

Penalties — Shugrue Sas (interference) 4:09; Baker Mh (hooking) 18:13.

Second Period

6. Saskatoon, Rhinehart 3 (Boyko, Wong) 9:56 (pp).

7. Saskatoon, Robins 20 (Crnkovic) 16:38 (sh).

8. Saskatoon, Rhinehart 4 (Wiens, Wong) 17:09 (sh).

Penalties — MacKenzie Mh (tripping) 9:10; Nolan Sas (tripping) 10:10; Ferster Mh (hooking) 12:55; Nolan Sas (hooking) 16:14.

Third Period

9. Saskatoon, Wiens 11 (Wright, Robins) 0:54 (pp).

10. Saskatoon, Gronick 5 (Sidorov, Boyko) 12:16 (pp).

11. Saskatoon, Nolan 1 (unassisted) 12:36.

Penalties — Ivanov Mh (hooking) 0:45; Boehm Mh (charging) 10:25; Parsons Mh (cross checking) 12:54; Shugrue Sas (high sticking) 19:37.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 10 10 10 _ 30
Saskatoon 11 5 8 _ 24

Goal — Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ), Langkow (17:09 second, 8 shots, 5 saves). Saskatoon: Chadwick (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-4; Saskatoon: 4-6.

Referees — Troy Murray, Tyler Schlichemeyer. Linesmen — Aiden Penner, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 2,713 at Saskatoon.