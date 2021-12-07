Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Brandon

Wheat Kings 6, Tigers 4

First Period

1. Brandon, Ritchie 13 (Nychuk, Iorio) 3:52.

2. Medicine Hat, Svejkovsky 11 (Baker) 6:56.

3. Medicine Hat, Ferster 6 (Baker, Danielson) 18:15 (pp).

Penalties — Wiesblatt Mh (slashing) 15:52; Ward Bdn (slashing) 18:04.

Second Period

4. Brandon, Danielson 6 (Ginnell, Nychuk) 6:07.

5. Brandon, Greig 13 (Nychuk, Danielson) 11:21 (pp).

6. Medicine Hat, Andresen 1 (Patton, Boehm) 18:22.

Penalties — MacKenzie Mh (hooking) 9:55.

Third Period

7. Brandon, Greig 14 (Nychuk, Ritchie) 3:24.

8. Medicine Hat, Parsons 1 (Basha, Svejkovsky) 6:38.

9. Brandon, Hyland 5 (Ward, Ginnell) 16:35 (pp).

10. Brandon, Kallionkieli 6 (Ritchie, Greig) 18:26 (en).

Penalties — Ward Bdn (checking from behind) 7:54; Parsons Mh (interference) 11:03; Rybinski Mh (kneeing) 15:17.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 9 6 10 _ 25
Brandon 7 17 13 _ 37

Goal — Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Brandon: Kruger (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-2; Brandon: 2-4.

Referees — Karlin Krieger, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Andrew Paul, Nick Grenier.

Attendance — 3,279 at Brandon.