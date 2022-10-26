HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Hurricanes 4 First Period 1. Swift Current, Pickering 2 (Pelletier, Fluker) 13:07. Penalties \u2014 Ward Sc (hooking) 5:15; Bentham Let, Filmon Sc, Ward Sc (roughing) 19:57; Edwards Let (cross checking) 19:57. Second Period 2. Swift Current, Filmon 5 (Ward, Pelletier) 3:27 (pp). 3. Lethbridge, Smith 3 (Zandee) 10:07. 4. Swift Current, Ward 4 (Hvidston, Pickering) 16:42 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Arntsen Let (cross checking) 3:03; Ward Sc (hooking) 11:16; Wormald Let (slashing) 15:21. Third Period 5. Lethbridge, Laventure 1 (Shepard, McCutcheon) 4:19 (pp). 6. Lethbridge, Shepard 6 (Edwards) 11:46. 7. Swift Current, Ward 5 (Sadhra-Kang) 13:01. 8. Swift Current, McGinley 1 (Lewis) 13:21. 9. Lethbridge, Jones 5 (Pauls, Laventure) 17:07. Penalties \u2014 Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 0:45; Fluker Sc (high sticking) 4:11; Astashevich Let (hooking) 6:52. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 11 9 8 _ 28 Swift Current 6 13 6 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Swift Current: Alexander (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-4; Swift Current: 2-3. Referees \u2014 Troy Murray, Adam Bloski. Linesmen \u2014 Levi Schutz. Attendance \u2014 1,503 at Swift Current.