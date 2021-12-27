HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 4, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Swift Current, Filmon 13 (Pelletier, Ward) 17:56.

Penalties — Jones Let (interference) 1:42; Thacker Let (roughing) 7:04; Bettahar Sc (holding) 14:11.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Barlage 6 (Arntsen, McCutcheon) 0:35.

3. Swift Current, Birnie 5 (Nagy, Lewis) 1:02.

4. Lethbridge, Thurston 3 (Jones, MacKay) 2:54.

5. Swift Current, Filmon 14 (Ward, Pickering) 18:07 (pp).

Penalties — Lewis Sc (kneeing) 15:29; Thurston Let (interference) 18:01; Barlage Let (10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Third Period

6. Swift Current, Filmon 15 (Lewis, Sadhra-Kang) 19:00 (en).

Penalties — Thurston Let (checking to the head) 1:03; Thurston Let, Wyrostok Sc (roughing) 8:19; Ward Sc (roughing) 9:05; Arntsen Let (high sticking) 9:05; Sadhra-Kang Sc (holding) 9:05; Bettahar Sc (tripping) 11:37; Barlage Let (tripping) 13:13.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 11 10 11 _ 32 Swift Current 7 8 4 _ 19

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-4; Swift Current: 1-5.

Referees — , Troy Murray. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Ty Skene.

Attendance — 1,528 at Swift Current.