HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Portland

Winterhawks 5, Hurricanes 2 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Wormald 18 (Jones, Laventure) 14:21 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Jones Let (tripping) 7:44; Nguyen Por (tripping) 13:34. Second Period 2. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 24 (Klassen, Lucius) 9:54 (pp). 3. Portland, Lucius 1 (Alscher) 13:16. Penalties \u2014 Fromm-Delorme Por (slashing) 0:26; Chadwick Let (tripping) 8:57. Third Period 4. Lethbridge, Laventure 15 (Bentham, Arntsen) 2:57. 5. Portland, Klassen 25 (Stefan, Cagnoni) 7:23 (pp). 6. Portland, Buttazzoni 3 (Klassen, Fromm-Delorme) 9:56. 7. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 25 (Chyzowski) 18:42 (en). Penalties \u2014 Astashevich Let (delay of game) 6:06; Zakreski Por (holding) 11:57. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 16 8 6 _ 30 Portland 13 16 12 _ 41 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Meneghin (L, ). Portland: \u0160punar (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-3; Portland: 2-3. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Tatu Kunto. Linesmen \u2014 Trevor Beaton, Nick Bilko. Attendance \u2014 6,693 at Portland.