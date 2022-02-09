HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Moose Jaw

Hurricanes 2, Warriors 1 First Period 1. Moose Jaw, Hunt 12 (Larson, Calvert) 18:42. Penalties \u2014 Moose Jaw bench (too many men, served by Firkus) 4:01; Nash Let (tripping) 7:12; Hall Let (tripping) 9:18. Second Period 2. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 10 (Arntsen, Hopwo) 2:21 (pp). 3. Lethbridge, Nash 13 (Klavdiev, McCutcheon) 5:34 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Larson Mj (cross checking) 0:46; Schofer Mj (hooking) 3:58. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Pauls Let (double minor, high sticking) 6:25; Bentham Let (cross checking) 4:10; Korczak Mj (hooking) 10:08. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 7 11 5 _ 23 Moose Jaw 9 5 21 _ 35 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 2-4; Moose Jaw: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Adam Forbes, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Ridge Brooks, Andrew Sawatsky. Attendance \u2014 2,028 at Moose Jaw.