HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Hurricanes 6, Tigers 1 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Laventure 11 (Arntsen, McCutcheon) 6:32. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period 2. Lethbridge, Pauls 7 (Thacker, Klavdiev) 5:58 (pp). 3. Lethbridge, Jones 18 (Hall) 11:10 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hopwo Let, Danielson Mh (major, major-fighting) 2:54; St. Martin Mh (charging) 4:09; Jones Let, Parsons Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:10; Barlage Mh (tripping) 10:54; Zandee Let (tripping) 13:54; Edwards Let (boarding) 16:30. Third Period 4. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 18 (Jones, Hall) 11:00 (pp). 5. Lethbridge, Hall 34 (Thacker) 13:38. 6. Lethbridge, Wormald 11 (Reichle, Edwards) 18:21. 7. Medicine Hat, Ferster 9 (Barlage, Boehm) 19:58. Penalties \u2014 Boehm Mh (high sticking) 9:47. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 12 10 15 _ 37 Medicine Hat 10 9 10 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 3-3; Medicine Hat: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Aydon Brown, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Jared Capner, Darren Holeha. Attendance \u2014 2,572 at Medicine Hat.