HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Calgary

Hurricanes 6, Hitmen 4

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Addison 10 (Wheatcroft, Cozens) 9:14.

2. Lethbridge, Okuliar 31 (Cozens, Cotton) 13:02 (pp).

3. Calgary, Woo 7 (Wiesblatt, Prokop) 19:49 (pp).

Penalties — Olson Cgy (tripping) 0:26; Fiddler-Schultz Cgy (hooking) 11:32; Wheatcroft Let (interference) 17:55.

Second Period

4. Lethbridge, Cotton 17 (Hall, Barlage) 12:03.

5. Lethbridge, Nash 4 (Prefontaine) 14:22.

Penalties — Olson Cgy (interference) 15:38; Okuliar Let (hooking) 19:10.

Third Period

6. Calgary, Focht 25 (van de Leest, Peters) 5:59 (pp).

7. Calgary, Kastelic 25 (Stotts, Krebs) 9:37.

8. Calgary, Kastelic 26 (Stotts) 11:23.

9. Lethbridge, Davis 17 (Barlage, Stringer) 13:03.

10. Lethbridge, Stringer 8 (unassisted) 19:46 (en).

Penalties — Davis Let, Olson Cgy (roughing) 3:25; Wilson Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:25; Okuliar Let, Wilson Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 4:25; Prokop Cgy (hooking) 6:22; Stringer Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:01; van de Leest Cgy (cross checking) 9:01.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 12 8 5 _ 25 Calgary 5 15 17 _ 37

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Calgary: Peters (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Calgary: 2-3.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Tyler Jensen. Linesmen — Przemek Iwaniec, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 8,646 at Calgary.