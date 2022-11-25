HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Brandon

Hurricanes 4, Wheat Kings 3

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Laventure 4 (Shepard, McCutcheon) 3:29 (pp).

2. Brandon, Ward 2 (Johnson, Malyavin) 13:31 (pp).

3. Brandon, Danielson 12 (Ritchie, Anderson) 14:17 (pp).

Penalties — Anderson Bdn (slashing) 2:14; Harris Bdn (cross checking) 8:33; Renas Let (tripping) 11:52; Zandee Let (tripping) 13:57.

Second Period

4. Lethbridge, Jones 10 (Laventure, Shepard) 5:08 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, McCutcheon 1 (Zimmer, Chadwick) 7:32.

6. Lethbridge, Laventure 5 (McCutcheon, Wormald) 15:00 (pp).

Penalties — Ritchie Bdn (high sticking) 4:30; Shepard Let, Anderson Bdn (roughing) 11:42; Shepard Let (inter. on goaltender) 11:42; Shepard Let, Anderson Bdn (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 11:42; Mantei Bdn (boarding) 14:09; Wilke Let (hooking) 17:09.

Third Period

7. Brandon, Anderson 4 (Danielson, Ritchie) 18:08.

Penalties — Jones Let (kneeing) 2:35.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 15 18 4 _ 37 Brandon 16 12 12 _ 40

Goal — Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ). Brandon: Bjarnason (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 3-4; Brandon: 2-5.

Referees — Ben Croker, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen — Andrew Paul, Logan Young.

Attendance — 00 at Brandon.