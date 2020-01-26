HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Brandon

Hurricanes 6, Wheat Kings 5 (OT)

First Period

1. Brandon, Reinhardt 24 (Greig) 4:35.

2. Brandon, Greig 17 (Gutenberg, Salame) 9:11.

3. Brandon, McCartney 17 (Kallionkieli) 13:48.

Penalties — Boyko Let (boarding) 2:00; Lambos Bdn (cross checking) 10:55; Wilson Let, Salame Bdn (roughing) 14:04; Salame Bdn (interference) 19:01.

Second Period

4. Lethbridge, Barlage 16 (Thacker, Nash) 3:41.

5. Brandon, Perepeluk 5 (Nychuk, McCartney) 6:55.

6. Lethbridge, Cozens 27 (Okuliar, Addison) 7:41.

7. Lethbridge, Palivko 1 (Hall, Stringer) 15:49 (pp).

Penalties — Addison Let (double minor, high sticking) 11:48; Boyko Let (holding) 1:34; Boyko Let, Greig Bdn (major, major-fighting) 1:34; Kallionkieli Bdn (hooking) 8:40; Cotton Let (interference) 8:44; Reinhardt Bdn (roughing) 13:55; Sekundiak Bdn (charging) 18:10.

Third Period

8. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 6 (Cozens, Thurston) 2:42.

9. Lethbridge, Barlage 17 (Cotton) 7:47.

10. Brandon, Sekundiak 7 (Thorpe, Lambos) 9:13.

Penalties — McCartney Bdn (cross checking, misconduct) 10:19.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 7 8 9 4 _ 28 Brandon 11 8 11 3 _ 33

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (11 shots, 8 saves), Tetachuk (W, 0:00 second, ). Brandon: Patera (28 shots, 22 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-6; Brandon: 0-5.

Referees — Brian MacDonald, Kyle Scrivens. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Andrew Stammers.

Attendance — 3,277 at Brandon.