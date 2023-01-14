Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Royals 6, Rockets 3

First Period

1. Kelowna, Graham 8 (Szturc, Kydd) 10:20 (pp).

2. Victoria, Hodson 10 (Zemlak, Poole) 15:56.

Penalties — Newman Vic (slashing) 6:06; McMillen Kel (hooking) 7:31; Poole Vic (interference) 8:30; Parker Vic (cross checking) 11:50.

Second Period

3. Victoria, Sapousek 1 (Newman, Kipkie) 0:32.

4. Victoria, Gannon 12 (Scott) 8:55.

5. Victoria, Edwards 3 (Hodson, Poole) 13:20.

6. Kelowna, Wightman 7 (Szturc, Kydd) 16:53 (pp).

Penalties — McMillen Kel (slashing, misconduct) 9:59; Parker Vic (tripping) 3:38; Johnson Kel (roughing) 6:00; Almquist Vic (cross checking) 6:00; Graham Kel, Patton Vic (major, major-fighting) 6:07; Patton Vic (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 6:07; Abougouche Kel, Edwards Vic (roughing) 13:58; Edwards Vic (boarding) 13:58; Zemlak Vic (roughing) 16:05; Babcock Kel (slashing) 19:41; DeSouza Kel, Poole Vic (roughing) 20:00.

Third Period

7. Victoria, Scott 8 (Misskey) 1:28 (pp).

8. Kelowna, Graham 9 (Wightman, Rocak) 7:18 (pp).

9. Victoria, Hodson 11 (Patton, Parker) 14:23 (pp).

Penalties — Rybinski Vic (interference) 6:00; McMillen Kel (slashing) 13:30; Poole Vic (slashing) 15:28.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 16 9 5 _ 30
Victoria 13 9 5 _ 27

Goal — Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ). Victoria: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 3-8; Victoria: 2-4.

Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Ryan Sirk.

Attendance — 4,371 at Victoria.

