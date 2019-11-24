Rockets 2, Americans 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Hrabik 3 (unassisted) 1:38 (sh).

2. Kelowna, Mattson 5 (Foote, Comrie) 2:11 (pp).

Penalties — Ferguson Tc (interference) 1:23; Farren Kel (high sticking) 3:10; Olson Tc (high sticking) 3:58; Hrabik Tc (hooking) 17:11; Comrie Kel (holding) 18:22.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (slashing) 0:10; Bjorklund Tc (high sticking) 6:21; Olson Tc (interference) 11:08; Comrie Kel (interference) 13:30; Wong Kel (hooking) 19:14.

Third Period

3. Kelowna, Mattson 6 (unassisted) 0:24 (sh).

Penalties — Foote Kel (slashing) 15:15; Daniel Tc (too many men) 19:27; Sass Kel (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 15 11 3 _ 29
Tri-City 6 10 9 _ 25

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Tri-City: Warm (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-7; Tri-City: 0-5.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 3,358 at Tri-City.