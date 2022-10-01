Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Prince George

Rockets 5, Cougars 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, McMillen 1 (Price, Cristall) 7:15.

2. Kelowna, Pacheco 1 (Kydd, Cristall) 11:32 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Kydd 2 (Carmichael, Szturc) 17:01.

Penalties — Thornton Pg (double minor, high sticking) 8:42; Brown Pg (tripping) 13:20.

Second Period

4. Kelowna, Kydd 3 (Cristall, Carmichael) 14:09 (pp).

Penalties — Szturc Kel (holding) 0:34; Babcock Kel (delay of game) 1:25; McNutt Pg (holding) 5:31; Pacheco Kel (hooking) 6:31; Ziemmer Pg (cross checking) 11:19; Brown Pg (elbowing) 11:48; Samson Pg (interference) 12:30.

Third Period

5. Prince George, Wheatcroft 1 (unassisted) 7:42 (pp).

6. Kelowna, Szturc 3 (Cristall, Price) 9:11 (pp).

Penalties — Kovacevic Kel, Ziemmer Pg (major, major-fighting) 1:43; Szturc Kel, Wheatcroft Pg (roughing) 3:55; Dorey Kel (delay of game) 7:30; Wheatcroft Pg (cross checking) 7:53; MacAdams Pg (boarding) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 14 9 15 _ 38
Prince George 7 15 11 _ 33

Goal — Kelowna: Kykkanen (W, ). Prince George: Young (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 3-9; Prince George: 1-4.

Referees — Trevor Nolan, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Caden Fanshaw, Tyler Garden.

Attendance — 1,937 at Prince George.

Written By