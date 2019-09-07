HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria
Blazers 6, Royals 4
First Period
1. Kamloops, Stuart 1 (unassisted) 10:33 (sh).
2. Kamloops, Zary 2 (Stuart) 18:52.
Penalties — Pillar Kam, Sopotyk Kam, Fahey Vic (roughing) 5:31; Zazula Kam (interference) 9:38.
Second Period
3. Kamloops, Ginnell 1 (Zazula, Bankier) 2:34.
4. Kamloops, Baragano 1 (Seminoff, Zazula) 2:55.
5. Kamloops, Orchard 1 (Thurston) 15:36.
6. Kamloops, Belton 3 (Baragano, Kuefler) 17:01.
Penalties — Zawatsky Kam (tripping) 3:08; Zawatsky Kam (mouthguard) 6:03; Lamb Vic (slashing) 10:21; Cutler Vic (misconduct, mouthguard) 10:21; Zary Kam (tripping) 12:08; Baragano Kam, Derungs Vic (roughing) 20:00.
Third Period
7. Victoria, Gannon 1 (Gulka, Derungs) 5:02 (pp).
8. Victoria, Fizer 1 (unassisted) 11:45 (sh).
9. Victoria, Fahey 1 (Gannon, Bentham) 14:07.
10. Victoria, Fahey 2 (Bryks) 19:51.
Penalties — Garand Kam (delay of game) 3:25; Bryks Vic (roughing) 11:27; Newans Vic (roughing) 14:41; Thurston Kam (charging) 14:41.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|13
|18
|12
|_
|43
|Victoria
|13
|6
|13
|_
|32
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Victoria: Gould (L, ), Martin (0:00 third, 12 shots, 12 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-2; Victoria: 1-4.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Josh Long, Cade Cooke.
Attendance — 00 at Victoria.