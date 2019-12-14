HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Saskatoon
Blazers 5, Blades 2
First Period
1. Kamloops, Kuefler 2 (Bankier, Schmiemann) 6:29.
Penalties — Franklin Kam (interference) 13:52; Pillar Kam (high sticking) 14:47; Wiens Sas (tripping) 17:42.
Second Period
2. Saskatoon, Morozoff 5 (Robins, Wouters) 15:19.
3. Kamloops, Zary 20 (Centazzo, Strange) 18:08.
Penalties — Centazzo Kam (tripping) 12:10; Stuart Kam (slashing) 19:46.
Third Period
4. Kamloops, Hughes 14 (Stuart, Seminoff) 2:48.
5. Kamloops, Centazzo 18 (Franklin) 10:31.
6. Kamloops, Centazzo 19 (Stuart, Zary) 13:59 (sh).
7. Saskatoon, Huber 10 (Florchuk, Kaddoura) 18:24.
Penalties — Huber Sas (slashing) 10:46; Hughes Kam (holding) 12:16; Onyebuchi Kam, Huber Sas (major, major-fighting) 19:48.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|5
|14
|8
|_
|27
|Saskatoon
|11
|12
|7
|_
|30
Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ). Saskatoon: Maier (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-2; Saskatoon: 0-5.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Troy Semenchuk.
Attendance — 3,517 at Saskatoon.