HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Regina
Blazers 4, Pats 2
First Period
1. Kamloops, Centazzo 16 (Franklin, Martin) 8:19.
2. Kamloops, Centazzo 17 (Franklin, Schmiemann) 13:44.
Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (tripping) 1:15.
Second Period
3. Regina, Sedov 3 (Wytinck) 14:10.
4. Kamloops, Stankoven 10 (Franklin, Hughes) 17:09 (pp).
Penalties — Englot Reg (hooking) 7:57; Walker Reg (tripping) 10:09; Evans Reg (interference) 15:45.
Third Period
5. Kamloops, Hughes 13 (Pillar) 18:28 (en).
6. Regina, Daley 1 (unassisted) 18:49.
Penalties — Appelt Kam (boarding) 7:58.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|14
|17
|16
|_
|47
|Regina
|8
|11
|4
|_
|23
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Regina: Paddock (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Regina: 0-2.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Tannum Wyonzek.
Attendance — 3,757 at Regina.
