HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Blazers 2 First Period 1. Kelowna, Pacheco 6 (Neutens, Carmichael) 11:03. Penalties \u2014 Wightman Kel (roughing) 2:22; DeSouza Kel (holding opp. stick) 7:23; Van Olm Kam (hooking) 7:23; Abougouche Kel (interference) 12:55. Second Period 2. Kelowna, Cristall 25 (Price, DeSouza) 12:37 (pp). 3. Kelowna, Cristall 26 (Golder) 14:37. Penalties \u2014 Michael Kam (interference) 6:28; Minten Kam (hooking) 12:13; Cristall Kel (roughing) 18:25. Third Period 4. Kamloops, Kuefler 18 (Levis, Masters) 12:58 (pp). 5. Kamloops, Masters 7 (Levis, Kuefler) 18:08. Penalties \u2014 Wightman Kel (hooking) 5:02; Dorey Kel (cross checking) 12:13. Shots on goal by Kamloops 8 10 10 _ 28 Kelowna 9 13 3 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 1-5; Kelowna: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Josh Albinati. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 4,540 at Kelowna.