Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Blazers 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Wightman 3 (Kydd, Szturc) 10:15 (pp).

2. Kamloops, Stankoven 10 (Minten) 18:59 (pp).

Penalties — Seminoff Kam (hooking) 4:00; Bairos Kam (interference) 10:08; Sydor Kam (hooking) 12:39; Dach Kel (holding) 13:05; Kuefler Kam (interference) 14:51; Kovacevic Kel (elbowing) 17:37.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Cristall 10 (Flamand, Babcock) 1:28.

Penalties — Minten Kam (playing w/out helmet) 15:01.

Third Period

4. Kelowna, Cristall 11 (Szturc, Dach) 10:32.

Penalties — Kydd Kel (high sticking) 0:36; Dorey Kel (tripping) 4:01; Brandwood Kam (high sticking) 6:11; Masters Kam (tripping) 7:58; Wightman Kel (face off violation) 16:12.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 7 19 19 _ 45
Kelowna 15 3 6 _ 24

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-5; Kelowna: 1-7.

Referees — Chris Crich, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Zach Anderson.

Attendance — 4,521 at Kelowna.

Written By