HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Silvertips 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Greenough Evt (double minor, high sticking) 2:03; Schelter Por (high sticking) 9:46; Zellweger Evt (holding) 14:17; Heslop Evt (tripping) 19:11. Second Period 1. Portland, Thompson 1 (unassisted) 2:10. 2. Portland, Litke 5 (Fromm-Delorme, Cagnoni) 13:46. 3. Portland, O'Brien 5 (Nguyen) 18:24. Penalties \u2014 Pasternak Por (slashing) 2:13; McCleary Por (hooking) 6:40; Hofer Evt (slashing) 8:12; Zellweger Evt, Litke Por (roughing) 16:57. Third Period 4. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 11 (Litke, Thompson) 2:02. 5. Everett, Zellweger 9 (unassisted) 10:36. Penalties \u2014 Zaplitny Evt (cross checking) 17:35; Pasternak Por (high sticking) 18:12. Shots on goal by Everett 10 9 9 _ 28 Portland 12 16 8 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Everett: Holt (L, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 0-4; Portland: 0-6. Referees \u2014 Brett Iverson, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Michael Bean, Erik Freeman. Attendance \u2014 3,517 at Portland.