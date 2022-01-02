Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Prince Albert

Raiders 5, Oil Kings 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Wiebe 5 (Guenther) 8:15.

2. Prince Albert, Crocker 3 (Gislason) 15:01.

Penalties — Gotaas Edm (hooking) 3:25; Dowhaniuk Edm (tripping) 12:22.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Guenther 17 (Van Olm) 10:43.

4. Prince Albert, Herman 11 (Wiesblatt, Sorensen) 13:05 (pp).

5. Prince Albert, Sorensen 6 (Vitelli, Sanders) 15:02.

Penalties — Luypen Edm (slashing) 4:34; Kubicek Edm (interference) 11:27; Luypen Edm, Aquilon Pa (major, major-fighting) 15:30.

Third Period

6. Prince Albert, Herman 12 (Shilo, Pakkala) 12:15.

7. Prince Albert, Herman 13 (Johnston, Aquilon) 14:28 (pp).

Penalties — Vitelli Pa (hooking) 1:37; Neighbours Edm (hooking) 14:07; Allan Pa (interference) 15:21; Neighbours Edm, Allan Pa (major, major-fighting) 19:06; Neighbours Edm, Allan Pa (misconduct, game misconduct) 19:06.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 6 9 9 _ 24
Prince Albert 13 7 5 _ 25

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (L, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Prince Albert: 2-5.

Referees — Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,152 at Prince Albert.