HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Oil Kings 4, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Edmonton, Luypen 2 (Souch, Guhle) 2:21.

Penalties — Nolan Let (tripping) 6:28; Dowhaniuk Edm (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 17:16.

Second Period

2. Edmonton, Guhle 2 (Williams, Luypen) 1:56.

3. Edmonton, Souch 2 (Prokop, Luypen) 11:03 (pp).

Penalties — Laventure Let (double minor, high sticking) 12:26; Demek Edm (interference) 3:16; Guhle Edm, Edwards Let (roughing) 5:11; Laventure Let (tripping) 9:26; Kubicek Edm (slashing) 19:02.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 1 (McCutcheon) 3:18 (pp).

5. Edmonton, Guenther 3 (unassisted) 6:13.

Penalties — Guhle Edm (cross checking) 3:02; Nolan Let (delay of game) 7:04; Dowhaniuk Edm (kneeing) 10:17; Edwards Let (roughing) 14:38.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 17 14 7 _ 38 Lethbridge 7 6 13 _ 26

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-6; Lethbridge: 1-5.

Referees — Chris Crich, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Michael Roberts, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 2,317 at Lethbridge.