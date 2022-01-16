HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Oil Kings 5, Hurricanes 4 (SO) First Period 1. Lethbridge, Hall 16 (Nolan, Thacker) 17:31. Penalties \u2014 Barlage Let (roughing) 8:46; Van Olm Edm (interference) 13:09. Second Period 2. Edmonton, Neighbours 7 (Guhle, Guenther) 1:29. 3. Lethbridge, Barlage 7 (Pauls, Arntsen) 1:49. 4. Lethbridge, Hall 17 (Arntsen, Wormald) 7:47 (pp). 5. Edmonton, Kowalyk 1 (Williams) 12:29. Penalties \u2014 Kubicek Edm (delay of game) 7:10; Peters Edm (tripping) 10:57; Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Van Olm) 13:14; Hall Let (kneeing) 19:41. Third Period 6. Lethbridge, Hall 18 (Wheatcroft, Bentham) 2:13. 7. Edmonton, Guenther 20 (Neighbours, Guhle) 12:52 (pp). 8. Edmonton, Miller 2 (Williams, Souch) 14:01. Penalties \u2014 Prokop Edm (high sticking) 2:56; Laventure Let (hooking) 12:10. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Edmonton wins 2-0 Lethbridge: , Hall miss, Reichle miss. Edmonton: , Guenther goal, Kubicek miss, Neighbours goal. Shots on goal by Edmonton 11 8 9 3 _ 32 Lethbridge 10 13 5 1 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (31 shots, 27 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Edmonton: 1-3; Lethbridge: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Chris Crich, Derek Bandstra. Linesmen \u2014 Dalton Reum, Gavin Enns. Attendance \u2014 2,254 at Lethbridge.