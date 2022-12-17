Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg

Ice 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Benson 19 (Savoie, Zloty) 16:12.

Penalties — Anderson Bdn (boarding) 5:04; Geekie Wpg (delay of game) 11:26.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Pederson 16 (McClennon, Geekie) 8:48 (pp).

3. Brandon, Hyland 15 (Anderson, Polshakov) 9:08 (pp).

4. Brandon, Shipley 5 (Wilson, Polshakov) 9:37.

Penalties — Henry Bdn (cross checking, misconduct) 12:31; Malyavin Bdn (tripping) 5:16; Turner Bdn (roughing) 8:12; Pederson Wpg (roughing) 8:48; Oiring Wpg (tripping) 18:07.

Third Period

5. Brandon, Hyland 16 (Anderson, Danielson) 1:02.

6. Winnipeg, Benson 20 (Savoie) 15:30.

Penalties — Ward Bdn, Geekie Wpg (roughing) 4:49; Shipley Bdn (roughing) 11:45.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 6 6 6 1 _ 19
Winnipeg 12 13 8 3 _ 36

Goal — Brandon: Jones (36 shots, 32 saves). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-3; Winnipeg: 1-5.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Nolan Powell. Linesmen — Darrell Surminski, Nick Grenier.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.

Written By