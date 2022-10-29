HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg

Ice 4, Wheat Kings 3 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Mantei Bdn (tripping) 5:55; Friesen Wpg (interference) 10:13; Zloty Wpg (cross checking) 12:20. Second Period 1. Brandon, Danielson 5 (Malyavin, Hyland) 0:26. 2. Winnipeg, Geekie 9 (Woo, Benson) 9:24. 3. Winnipeg, Nash 5 (Lambos, Benson) 17:51 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Geekie Wpg () 10:28; Harris Bdn (hooking) 2:04; Mantei Bdn (interference) 15:52. Third Period 4. Brandon, Elick 2 (Johnson, Harris) 2:07. 5. Brandon, Polshakov 1 (Roersma) 8:14. 6. Winnipeg, Benson 7 (Nash) 14:19. 7. Winnipeg, Pederson 7 (Zloty, McClennon) 15:35 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Ritchie Bdn (charging, hooking) 2:35; Hyland Bdn, Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 14:40; Hyland Bdn (checking from behind) 14:40; Streule Wpg (charging) 16:33; Ritchie Bdn (high sticking) 19:14; Lambos Wpg (embellishment) 19:14. Shots on goal by Brandon 7 6 9 _ 22 Winnipeg 7 18 17 _ 42 Goal \u2014 Brandon: Bjarnason (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Brandon: 0-5; Winnipeg: 2-6. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen \u2014 Darrell Surminski, Nick Grenier. Attendance \u2014 00 at Winnipeg.