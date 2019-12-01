HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg
Ice 6, Wheat Kings 5
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Teply 11 (Krebs) 2:54.
2. Brandon, Greig 7 (unassisted) 8:16.
Penalties — Lambos Bdn (boarding) 1:47; Salame Bdn (hooking) 9:08; Greig Bdn (high sticking) 18:36; Reinhardt Bdn (tripping) 19:43.
Second Period
3. Winnipeg, McClennon 7 (Teply) 0:39 (pp).
4. Winnipeg, McClennon 8 (Lambos) 3:18 (sh).
5. Brandon, McCallum 9 (Reinhardt, Nychuk) 4:12 (pp).
6. Brandon, Reinhardt 17 (Iorio) 9:33.
7. Brandon, Burzan 12 (Reinhardt, McCallum) 12:53.
Penalties — Teply Wpg (hooking) 2:22; Hooker Bdn, Orzeck Wpg (major, major-fighting) 7:25; Gutenberg Bdn, Lambos Wpg, Makaj Wpg (roughing) 8:44; Salame Bdn (major, major-fighting) 8:44; Lambos Bdn, Leppard Wpg (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 8:44; Leppard Wpg (major, major-fighting) 9:33; Johnson Wpg (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 9:33; Zayat Bdn, Milne Wpg (major, major-fighting) 11:45; Nychuk Bdn (delay of game) 13:44; McCallum Bdn (hooking) 16:30.
Third Period
8. Winnipeg, Kinder 9 (Johnson, Milne) 1:23.
9. Winnipeg, McClennon 9 (Teply) 5:38.
10. Brandon, Burzan 13 (Schneider) 7:44.
11. Winnipeg, Smallwood 6 (Zloty, Ladyman) 12:12.
Penalties — Greig Bdn (roughing) 2:31; McClennon Wpg (slashing) 15:05; Harsch Wpg (interference) 18:21; Burzan Bdn (tripping) 18:30.
Shots on goal by
|Brandon
|5
|9
|14
|_
|28
|Winnipeg
|18
|17
|16
|_
|51
Goal — Brandon: Kruger (L, ). Winnipeg: Makaj (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-3; Winnipeg: 1-8.
Referees — Karlin Krieger, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Nick Grenier, Kelsey Mahoney.
Attendance — 00 at Winnipeg.