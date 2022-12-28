HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Regina

Wheat Kings 4, Pats 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Malyavin Bdn (tripping) 5:46; Polshakov Bdn (slashing) 10:01; Bateman Reg (tripping) 15:07.

Second Period

1. Brandon, Hyland 17 (Mantei, Anderson) 5:21.

2. Brandon, Wilson 3 (Polshakov) 11:28.

Penalties — Brandon bench (too many men, served by Groening) 8:04.

Third Period

3. Brandon, Danielson 16 (Shipley, Hyland) 9:19.

4. Brandon, Ward 3 (Roersma, Ritchie) 10:20.

Penalties — Henry Bdn, Stringer Reg (roughing) 8:28; Elick Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:33; Elick Bdn, Vaughan Reg (major, major-fighting) 11:33; Vaughan Reg (major, checking to the head) 11:33; Johnson Bdn, Armstrong Reg (major, major-fighting) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 8 6 10 _ 24 Regina 5 8 6 _ 19

Goal — Brandon: Bjarnason (W, ). Regina: Sim (L, ), Kieper (11:33 third, 5 shots, 5 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-2; Regina: 0-3.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Kaden Fiacco.

Attendance — 3,710 at Regina.