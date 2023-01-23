WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 44 31 9 1 3 168 111 66 Lethbridge 45 24 16 3 2 129 136 53 Calgary 43 23 16 3 1 150 130 50 Swift Current 42 22 18 0 2 146 155 46 Medicine Hat 46 18 21 6 1 166 162 43 Edmonton 44 6 35 3 0 86 206 15

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 39 33 5 1 0 177 98 67 Saskatoon 42 28 10 3 1 162 101 60 Moose Jaw 46 28 15 0 3 166 149 59 Regina 44 22 20 1 1 160 172 46 Brandon 44 19 20 5 0 134 149 43 Prince Albert 44 16 25 3 0 116 155 35

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 41 26 9 4 2 171 118 58 Prince George 43 19 20 4 0 167 170 42 Vancouver 43 17 20 4 2 123 156 40 Kelowna 42 14 25 3 0 127 153 31 Victoria 45 13 27 4 1 136 194 31

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 41 32 7 1 1 174 101 66 Portland 41 30 8 2 1 167 123 63 Everett 43 22 20 1 0 150 160 45 Tri-City 41 20 16 4 1 167 165 45 Spokane 41 9 29 1 2 128 206 21

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Swift Current 4 Regina 2

Saskatoon 6 Prince Albert 1

Red Deer 8 Prince George 5

Brandon 4 Calgary 2

Portland 7 Victoria 6 (OT)

Tri-City 8 Kamloops 2

Seattle 3 Lethbridge 2 (OT)

Everett 5 Spokane 2

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Regina 5 Swift Current 2

Prince Albert 3 Saskatoon 1

Prince George 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Red Deer 2 Brandon 1 (OT)

Portland 5 Lethbridge 2

Medicine Hat 7 Calgary 1

Winnipeg 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)

Seattle 6 Everett 2

Kamloops 6 Tri-City 5 (OT)

Vancouver 4 Kelowna 3

Spokane 6 Victoria 3

Sunday's results

Calgary 4 Red Deer 2

Brandon 2 Edmonton 0

Winnipeg 6 Moose Jaw 0

Victoria 5 Kelowna 1

Monday's results

Spokane at Portland, 12 a.m.

Friday's games

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.