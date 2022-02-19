WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 48 34 13 1 0 204 122 69 Kelowna 43 27 12 1 3 164 132 58 Prince George 48 19 26 2 1 127 163 41 Vancouver 44 18 24 2 0 122 152 38 Victoria 47 13 29 4 1 133 209 31

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 47 34 7 2 4 203 126 74 Portland 48 31 12 3 2 200 134 67 Seattle 45 29 11 4 1 182 119 63 Tri-City 46 13 28 5 0 122 213 31 Spokane 46 13 29 3 1 114 201 30

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 41 32 6 2 1 196 95 67 Moose Jaw 50 28 17 3 2 178 159 61 Saskatoon 45 26 17 1 1 156 148 54 Brandon 44 24 15 3 2 145 151 53 Regina 43 18 23 1 1 155 166 38 Prince Albert 45 17 25 2 1 130 163 37

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 48 34 11 2 1 200 134 71 Red Deer 48 30 15 2 1 173 131 63 Calgary 46 18 21 5 2 135 155 43 Swift Current 48 18 24 5 1 129 176 42 Lethbridge 44 19 22 2 1 121 158 41 Medicine Hat 44 9 31 3 1 117 199 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Brandon 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Moose Jaw 0 Lethbridge 1 (OT)

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle 4 Tri-City 1

Portland 4 Spokane 2

Wednesday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Calgary 2

Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 1

Prince George 5 Kelowna 2

Friday's results

Regina 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Swift Current 7 Medicine Hat 2

Brandon 5 Lethbridge 2

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 1

Red Deer 5 Saskatoon 3

Everett 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 3 Prince George 2

Seattle 3 Spokane 1

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Victoria 5 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Saskatoon at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Monday's games

Swift Current at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Everett at Kamloops, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Prince Albert at Calgary, 11 a.m.

Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.