WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 44 31 12 1 0 186 109 63 Kelowna 39 24 11 1 3 150 118 52 Prince George 44 18 23 2 1 118 151 39 Vancouver 41 16 23 2 0 113 145 34 Victoria 43 12 26 4 1 120 188 29

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 44 33 7 2 2 192 116 70 Portland 44 28 11 3 2 180 126 61 Seattle 41 25 11 4 1 162 113 55 Tri-City 42 13 25 4 0 114 192 30 Spokane 42 12 26 3 1 107 184 28

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 39 30 6 2 1 185 92 63 Moose Jaw 46 25 17 3 1 168 154 54 Saskatoon 42 24 16 1 1 143 140 50 Brandon 40 21 15 2 2 130 142 46 Regina 40 16 22 1 1 143 156 34 Prince Albert 42 16 24 1 1 122 153 34

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 46 32 11 2 1 191 131 67 Red Deer 46 29 14 2 1 168 124 61 Calgary 42 18 17 5 2 131 140 43 Lethbridge 40 18 19 2 1 115 146 39 Swift Current 44 16 23 4 1 114 160 37 Medicine Hat 41 9 28 3 1 111 183 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Edmonton 6 Regina 3

Prince Albert 5 Calgary 2

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 4 Calgary 2

Lethbridge 2 Moose Jaw 1

Portland 9 Spokane 0

Tri-City 4 Kamloops 3

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's results

Winnipeg 6 Brandon 2

Friday's results

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Regina, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.