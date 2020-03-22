HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Kamloops
|63
|41
|18
|3
|1
|271
|166
|86
|x-Victoria
|64
|32
|24
|6
|2
|176
|190
|72
|x-Vancouver
|62
|32
|24
|4
|2
|189
|166
|70
|x-Kelowna
|63
|29
|28
|3
|3
|181
|208
|64
|Prince George
|62
|20
|34
|4
|4
|144
|205
|48
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xyz-Portland
|63
|45
|11
|3
|4
|270
|164
|97
|x-Everett
|63
|46
|13
|3
|1
|228
|142
|96
|x-Spokane
|64
|41
|18
|4
|1
|258
|179
|87
|x-Seattle
|63
|24
|32
|4
|3
|175
|240
|55
|Tri-City
|63
|17
|40
|4
|2
|157
|302
|40
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Prince Albert
|64
|36
|18
|6
|4
|210
|160
|82
|x-Winnipeg
|63
|38
|24
|1
|0
|231
|207
|77
|x-Brandon
|63
|35
|22
|4
|2
|227
|173
|76
|x-Saskatoon
|63
|34
|24
|2
|3
|211
|197
|73
|Regina
|63
|21
|34
|6
|2
|183
|258
|50
|Moose Jaw
|62
|14
|44
|4
|0
|146
|291
|32
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Edmonton
|64
|42
|12
|6
|4
|239
|167
|94
|x-Medicine Hat
|63
|41
|19
|2
|1
|265
|182
|85
|x-Lethbridge
|63
|37
|19
|2
|5
|249
|193
|81
|x-Calgary
|64
|35
|24
|4
|1
|219
|201
|75
|Red Deer
|63
|24
|33
|3
|3
|181
|250
|54
|Swift Current
|63
|10
|48
|2
|3
|129
|298
|25
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; z - regular season champion; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's results
Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's results
Winnipeg at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's results
Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.