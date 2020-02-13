HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 52 32 16 3 1 214 134 68 Victoria 52 29 18 4 1 143 143 63 Vancouver 51 26 20 3 2 149 134 57 Kelowna 52 24 25 1 2 141 170 51 Prince George 51 16 28 3 4 113 163 39

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Portland 51 37 7 3 4 215 130 81 Everett 50 34 12 3 1 173 122 72 Spokane 53 31 17 4 1 205 155 67 Seattle 51 21 24 3 3 146 192 48 Tri-City 51 15 31 4 1 127 234 35

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 0 195 173 65 Prince Albert 53 28 16 5 4 172 139 65 Brandon 52 28 19 3 2 190 146 61 Saskatoon 53 27 21 2 3 169 171 59 Regina 51 18 28 3 2 151 210 41 Moose Jaw 50 12 34 4 0 118 225 28

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 52 35 8 6 3 192 134 79 Lethbridge 52 33 12 2 5 210 148 73 Medicine Hat 53 34 16 2 1 227 160 71 Calgary 52 29 18 4 1 176 152 63 Red Deer 53 18 30 2 3 148 217 41 Swift Current 51 10 37 1 3 109 231 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 3 (OT)

Lethbridge 6 Calgary 4

Vancouver 7 Kamloops 3

Spokane 5 Everett 3

Seattle 2 Prince George 1

Tuesday's results

Medicine Hat 7 Regina 0

Victoria 3 Red Deer 1

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 8 Swift Current 3

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 1

Calgary 8 Regina 1

Vancouver 4 Red Deer 1

Spokane 2 Moose Jaw 1 (OT)

Kelowna 8 Tri-City 3

Friday's games

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Regina at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Moose Jaw at Portland, 5 p.m.

Monday's games

Brandon at Regina, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 2 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Red Deer at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.