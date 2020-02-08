HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 49 32 13 3 1 205 119 68 Victoria 49 26 18 4 1 132 136 57 Vancouver 48 23 20 3 2 133 128 51 Kelowna 49 23 23 1 2 128 156 49 Prince George 49 16 26 3 4 110 156 39

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Portland 49 35 7 3 4 204 125 77 Everett 47 32 11 3 1 160 115 68 Spokane 50 28 17 4 1 192 151 61 Seattle 49 20 23 3 3 142 186 46 Tri-City 48 15 28 4 1 124 215 35

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 51 28 14 5 4 170 135 65 Winnipeg 50 30 19 1 0 183 169 61 Brandon 50 27 19 2 2 184 142 58 Saskatoon 50 25 20 2 3 156 161 55 Regina 47 16 26 3 2 142 193 37 Moose Jaw 47 12 33 2 0 112 211 26

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 51 34 8 6 3 191 134 77 Lethbridge 50 31 12 2 5 201 143 69 Medicine Hat 50 32 15 2 1 216 155 67 Calgary 48 27 16 4 1 163 141 59 Red Deer 49 17 27 2 3 143 209 39 Swift Current 48 10 34 1 3 104 215 24

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Vancouver 12 Tri-City 4

Prince George 6 Seattle 4

Spokane 7 Portland 6 (OT)

Wednesday's results

Regina 3 Saskatoon 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 5 Moose Jaw 1

Lethbridge 7 Red Deer 6

Prince Albert 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Prince George 2 Seattle 1 (SO)

Friday's results

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Regina at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.