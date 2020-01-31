HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|47
|32
|12
|2
|1
|199
|111
|67
|Victoria
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|121
|129
|54
|Kelowna
|47
|23
|21
|1
|2
|125
|143
|49
|Vancouver
|45
|20
|20
|3
|2
|113
|118
|45
|Prince George
|45
|13
|25
|3
|4
|95
|147
|33
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|46
|35
|6
|2
|3
|192
|110
|75
|Everett
|46
|31
|11
|3
|1
|156
|112
|66
|Spokane
|47
|25
|17
|4
|1
|172
|142
|55
|Seattle
|46
|19
|22
|3
|2
|133
|175
|43
|Tri-City
|45
|14
|26
|4
|1
|116
|196
|33
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Winnipeg
|47
|29
|17
|1
|0
|172
|158
|59
|Prince Albert
|48
|25
|14
|5
|4
|158
|129
|59
|Brandon
|48
|25
|19
|2
|2
|175
|139
|54
|Saskatoon
|47
|24
|19
|2
|2
|148
|154
|52
|Regina
|45
|14
|26
|3
|2
|132
|185
|33
|Moose Jaw
|44
|12
|30
|2
|0
|109
|196
|26
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|50
|33
|8
|6
|3
|186
|132
|75
|Lethbridge
|47
|29
|11
|2
|5
|189
|130
|65
|Medicine Hat
|47
|31
|14
|1
|1
|206
|145
|64
|Calgary
|46
|26
|15
|4
|1
|157
|137
|57
|Red Deer
|46
|16
|25
|2
|3
|130
|191
|37
|Swift Current
|46
|10
|32
|1
|3
|100
|205
|24
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Saskatoon 4 Victoria 3 (OT)
Medicine Hat 7 Swift Current 0
Edmonton 6 Brandon 2
Seattle 4 Tri-City 2
Wednesday's results
Prince Albert 3 Victoria 0
Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2
Red Deer 5 Brandon 4
Kamloops 4 Spokane 2
Friday's games
Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Regina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Red Deer at Calgary, 1:30 p.m.
Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.
Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Tri-City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.