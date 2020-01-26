HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|45
|31
|11
|2
|1
|194
|106
|65
|Victoria
|44
|25
|16
|3
|0
|118
|120
|53
|Kelowna
|45
|22
|20
|1
|2
|122
|138
|47
|Vancouver
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|108
|115
|42
|Prince George
|44
|12
|25
|3
|4
|92
|146
|31
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|45
|34
|6
|2
|3
|191
|108
|73
|Everett
|45
|30
|11
|3
|1
|152
|111
|64
|Spokane
|44
|24
|15
|4
|1
|162
|132
|53
|Seattle
|44
|18
|22
|3
|1
|127
|172
|40
|Tri-City
|43
|14
|24
|4
|1
|112
|185
|33
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|46
|24
|14
|5
|3
|155
|128
|56
|Winnipeg
|44
|27
|16
|1
|0
|163
|151
|55
|Brandon
|45
|25
|17
|1
|2
|168
|125
|53
|Saskatoon
|45
|23
|19
|1
|2
|141
|147
|49
|Regina
|44
|13
|26
|3
|2
|128
|182
|31
|Moose Jaw
|43
|12
|29
|2
|0
|105
|191
|26
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|49
|32
|8
|6
|3
|180
|130
|73
|Lethbridge
|46
|28
|11
|2
|5
|186
|129
|63
|Medicine Hat
|45
|29
|14
|1
|1
|198
|145
|60
|Calgary
|43
|23
|15
|4
|1
|146
|131
|51
|Red Deer
|43
|15
|23
|2
|3
|121
|179
|35
|Swift Current
|45
|10
|31
|1
|3
|100
|198
|24
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Edmonton 5 Swift Current 3
Lethbridge 7 Moose Jaw 1
Spokane 3 Everett 2 (OT)
Thursday's results
Everett 2 Vancouver 1
Friday's results
Prince Albert 3 Edmonton 2
Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 2
Saskatoon 6 Medicine Hat 5
Lethbridge 7 Regina 2
Brandon 6 Victoria 3
Portland 8 Tri-City 2
Kamloops 3 Prince George 0
Kelowna 3 Seattle 2 (OT)
Saturday's results
Edmonton 3 Saskatoon 2
Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Swift Current 6 Moose Jaw 3
Victoria at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Red Deer at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Saskatoon at Regina, 4 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 5:05 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Victoria at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Victoria at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.