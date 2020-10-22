https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Gun-grabbed-from-mom-s-purse-by-child-fires-in-15668640.php
Gun grabbed from mom's purse by child fires in Sam's Club
BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after her child grabbed her gun from her purse, causing it to fire in a Sam’s Club.
Amanda Karr, 31, was charged Wednesday, according to court records, WKBN-TV reported.
No one was shot, but two people reported leg pain after the shooting, according to a police report.
Police say they found bullet fragments and plastic fragments from what appeared to be a shopping cart.
Karr told police that she looked away for a brief period and the child retrieved her gun from a concealed compartment, disengaged the safety and pulled the trigger, according to a police report.
Karr did not have an attorney listed and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 3.
View Comments