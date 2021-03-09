Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 1:11 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile.
Kosher food is now available. Jewish holidays are celebrated openly. There is even a fledgling religious court to sort out issues such as marriages and divorces.